Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to post earnings per share of $2.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.56. Valmont Industries reported earnings of $2.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year earnings of $9.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.70 to $10.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.72 to $12.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

VMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.33.

In related news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Kepos Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VMI traded up $6.04 on Wednesday, reaching $232.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,150. Valmont Industries has a 52-week low of $112.04 and a 52-week high of $265.09. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

