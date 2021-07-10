Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Up 5.7%

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares shot up 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.59 and last traded at $3.50. 120,824 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,660,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.26.
Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.48 million for the quarter.
About Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN)
Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.
