USDJ Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.84 million and approximately $6.19 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00045944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00118797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00162604 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,865.88 or 1.00075806 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $321.05 or 0.00948723 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

