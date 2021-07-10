US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $41.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.07% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “US Ecology, Inc., formerly known as American Ecology Corporation, provides radioactive, PCB, hazardous, and non-hazardous waste services to commercial and government customers throughout the United States. The Company operates through its subsidiaries and provides its services to steel mills, medical and academic institutions, refineries, chemical manufacturing facilities and the nuclear power industry. Its subsidiaries include US Ecology Nevada, Inc., US Ecology Washington, Inc., US Ecology Texas, Inc., US Ecology Idaho, Inc., and US Ecology Field Services, Inc. The Company operates through two business segments: operating disposal facilities and non-operating disposal facilities. US Ecology, Inc. is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded US Ecology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of US Ecology stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $37.25. 106,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,771. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.18. US Ecology has a 1-year low of $29.89 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $228.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that US Ecology will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECOL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in US Ecology by 133.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 732,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,512,000 after purchasing an additional 419,016 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in US Ecology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,086,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in US Ecology by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,076,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,405,000 after purchasing an additional 243,136 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 15.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,618,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,413,000 after acquiring an additional 214,502 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 2,072.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 114,740 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

