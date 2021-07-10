Urus Market Capitalization Achieves $4.02 Million (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 10th. Over the last week, Urus has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Urus coin can currently be purchased for $8.55 or 0.00025674 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Urus has a market capitalization of $4.02 million and $264,273.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Urus alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00053794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00017572 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.30 or 0.00877488 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00044712 BTC.

About Urus

URUS is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Urus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Urus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.