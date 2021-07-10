Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UPCIC generates revenue from the collection and investment of premiums. The Company’s agency operations which include Universal Florida Insurance Agency and U.S. Insurance Solutions, Inc. generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services. “

Shares of NYSE:UVE opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $420.48 million, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.07. Universal Insurance has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $262.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.49 million. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 2.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Insurance will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is currently -71.11%.

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $280,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,025,792.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UVE. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

