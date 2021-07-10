Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Now Covered by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Universal Health Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.18.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $153.95 on Friday. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $87.00 and a twelve month high of $162.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.07.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $368,551.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,262.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total value of $767,378.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518 over the last ninety days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 207.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 30,979 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 20,904 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 18.0% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.9% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,485 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 118.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 24,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

