UBS Group Analysts Give (INGA) (AMS:INGA) a €12.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INGA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on (INGA) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.60 ($16.00) price target on (INGA) in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €11.65 ($13.70).

(INGA) has a 12 month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12 month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

