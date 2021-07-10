UBS Group AG Sells 17,373 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

UBS Group AG cut its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,373 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Option Care Health by 64.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPCH opened at $21.59 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Charles Rademacher bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $164,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,338.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $922,938 over the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OPCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research upgraded Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Option Care Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.31.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

