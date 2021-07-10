UBS Group AG Invests $1.05 Million in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.12% of Black Diamond Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDTX. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 59.9% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,243,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,415,000 after buying an additional 840,000 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 1,207.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 101,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 93,713 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,930,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,837,000 after purchasing an additional 257,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $11.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.01. The company has a market capitalization of $414.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.51. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $37.76.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.17). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $111,818.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,146.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,656 shares of company stock valued at $280,369. 5.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BDTX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

