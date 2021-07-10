UBS Group AG Has $1.06 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) by 91.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,514 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $247,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $247,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCS opened at $23.17 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.46 and a one year high of $23.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.96.

