UBS Group AG Grows Position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 346.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,693 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.10% of Anavex Life Sciences worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 299.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. 26.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVXL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Dawson James increased their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Anavex Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.21.

AVXL opened at $25.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.71 and a beta of 0.67. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $31.50.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). On average, equities analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $4,422,444.88. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 47,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,458.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $1,696,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

