UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,954 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Laureate Education by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Laureate Education by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

LAUR stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.80. Laureate Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $15.70.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.80 million. Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 57.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.