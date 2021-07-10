UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,075 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,937 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $10,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

CFR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.43.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $108.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $125.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.21%.

In other news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

