UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $11,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 3,154.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. 26.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WLK shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.27.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $89.63 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $50.79 and a 12-month high of $106.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.80.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.16%.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.