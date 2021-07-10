UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $12.11 Million Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,797 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of AutoNation worth $12,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in AutoNation by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AutoNation by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in AutoNation by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 12,071 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in AutoNation by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in AutoNation by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $103.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.95. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $106.99. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.02.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Cade sold 9,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $1,006,226.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,226.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 557,732 shares of company stock valued at $57,834,180. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.88.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

