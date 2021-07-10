UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $10.67 Million Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,913 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Ralph Lauren worth $10,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 817.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,236,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RL. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.35.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $116.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $142.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.11. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

