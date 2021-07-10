UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,645 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.17% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $11,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,549,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $452,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

PNFP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $89.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.38. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $96.52.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.