UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 5,074 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,121 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $12,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter valued at about $213,000.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands stock opened at $173.59 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.12 and a fifty-two week high of $194.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AYI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.19.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.