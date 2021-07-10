UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 172 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $10,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RH. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of RH by 122.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 62.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

RH stock opened at $706.30 on Friday. RH has a fifty-two week low of $254.10 and a fifty-two week high of $733.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $659.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.49.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that RH will post 22.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.31.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

