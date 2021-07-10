U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Up 6.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)’s stock price traded up 6.8% during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $10.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. U.S. Silica traded as high as $12.49 and last traded at $12.40. 4,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,038,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SLCA. Barclays cut U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

In other U.S. Silica news, Director William Jennings Kacal bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $316,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,666.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 47,000 shares of company stock worth $489,250 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 278.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 1,696.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $901.01 million, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $234.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

