U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Concrete Inc. operates as a provider of ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products; and precast concrete. The Company’s ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products segment produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates (crushed stone, sand and gravel), concrete masonry and building materials. Its precast concrete products segment produces and sells precast concrete products. Markets served by the Company include west Texas, northern California, New Jersey, New York, Washington, D.C., Oklahoma and the mid-Atlantic region. U.S. Concrete Inc. is based in Houston, Texas, USA. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on USCR. Truist boosted their target price on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded U.S. Concrete from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, U.S. Concrete currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.60.

NASDAQ USCR opened at $73.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.75. U.S. Concrete has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $78.99.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.24 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $36,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $28,842.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,237 shares in the company, valued at $765,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $136,952 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter valued at about $680,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the first quarter valued at about $26,286,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,437,000 after purchasing an additional 238,145 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 55.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 500,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,728,000 after purchasing an additional 178,371 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,176,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

