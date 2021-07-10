Typhoon Network (TYPH) Market Cap Hits $765,889.68

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. In the last week, Typhoon Network has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0861 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $765,889.68 and approximately $3,071.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00045801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00117835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00163010 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,844.74 or 1.00242802 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.93 or 0.00950542 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,896,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

