Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Up 4.2%

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s stock price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $74.53 and last traded at $74.48. 6,912 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 668,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPTX. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turning Point Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.21.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $25.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.34 per share, with a total value of $162,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $56,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $114,000. 89.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.