TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TTEC Holdings Inc. is a customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of customer experience. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, digital consultancy which designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, delivery center which operates customer acquisition, care, growth and digital trust and safety services. TTEC Holdings Inc., formerly known as TeleTech Holdings Inc., is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

TTEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

TTEC opened at $102.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.06. TTEC has a twelve month low of $43.79 and a twelve month high of $113.15.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.74 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TTEC will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TTEC news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $1,644,429.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,317,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,429. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TTEC in the first quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 1,885.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TTEC in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

