TrustSwap Achieves Market Cap of $72.82 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. One TrustSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00002422 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $72.82 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00053452 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017641 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.18 or 0.00881250 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005329 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap (SWAP) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,776 coins and its circulating supply is 88,866,425 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

