Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated mining and inorganic chemical business. The company mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products. It operates primarily in South Africa, Australia, United States, the Netherlands and Australia. Tronox Holdings plc, formerly known as Tronox Limited, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.66. Tronox has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $24.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $891.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.69 million. Tronox had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tronox will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other Tronox news, Director Sipho Abednego Nkosi sold 28,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $663,709.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,062.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $107,732.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,904.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,832 shares of company stock worth $1,729,816 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,167,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,169,000 after acquiring an additional 298,830 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tronox by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 420.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 236,552 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

