Tripio Achieves Market Cap of $3.26 Million (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Tripio has a total market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $367,809.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tripio has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One Tripio coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Tripio

TRIO is a coin. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tripio is trip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

