Traders Purchase Large Volume of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Call Options (NYSE:TV)

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 12,553 call options on the company. This is an increase of 12,207% compared to the typical volume of 102 call options.
NYSE:TV opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.43. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $15.06.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 10.28%. On average, analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
TV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 89.2% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 552.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter worth about $91,000. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
