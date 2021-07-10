Traders Purchase Large Volume of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Call Options (NYSE:TV)

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 12,553 call options on the company. This is an increase of 12,207% compared to the typical volume of 102 call options.

NYSE:TV opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.43. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $15.06.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 10.28%. On average, analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.0881 per share. This is a boost from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -114.29%.

TV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 89.2% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 552.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter worth about $91,000. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

