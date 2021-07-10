Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY)

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 3,739 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,040% compared to the typical volume of 328 call options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of WISeKey International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in WISeKey International by 1,093.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in WISeKey International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in WISeKey International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on WISeKey International from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKEY opened at $7.19 on Friday. WISeKey International has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $96.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.63.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, IoT and mPKI.

