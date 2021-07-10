TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TOT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TOT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TOT shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reissued an “average” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.88. The company has a market capitalization of $128.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.58, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19. TotalEnergies has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $50.41.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.25. TotalEnergies had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $43.74 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 155.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 53,322 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 20,899 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,907,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $181,859,000 after purchasing an additional 205,200 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 477,661 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,018,000 after purchasing an additional 142,185 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 63.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,486 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 7.2% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 50,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

