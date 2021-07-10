Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Insider Total Energy Services Inc Acquires 240,000 Shares of Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 240,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.54 per share, with a total value of C$1,090,008.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 268,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,219,900.62.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

On Monday, May 31st, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 107,800 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.85 per share, with a total value of C$414,544.90.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 100,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.99 per share, with a total value of C$398,730.00.

Shares of TOT opened at C$4.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$195.75 million and a P/E ratio of -5.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.32. Total Energy Services Inc. has a one year low of C$1.95 and a one year high of C$4.99.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$93.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$101.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Total Energy Services Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TOT. ATB Capital cut their price target on Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.60.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.