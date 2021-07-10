Toroso Investments LLC Sells 6,301 Shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Toroso Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 9.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,301 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vedanta by 62.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,828,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,265,000 after buying an additional 2,234,550 shares in the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Vedanta by 26.0% in the first quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,991,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,604,000 after buying an additional 617,475 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Vedanta by 525.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,701,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,958,000 after buying an additional 2,269,551 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vedanta by 249.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,316,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,555,000 after buying an additional 939,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vedanta by 132,018.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 889,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after buying an additional 888,486 shares in the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VEDL stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.95. Vedanta Limited has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $16.32.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. Vedanta had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 13.42%.

Vedanta Profile

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

