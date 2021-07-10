Toroso Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,170,000 after buying an additional 2,248,702 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,226,000 after purchasing an additional 22,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

PM stock opened at $99.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.06. The firm has a market cap of $154.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $100.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

