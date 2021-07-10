Toroso Investments LLC Buys 5,155 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 62.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PINS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $174,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $4,125,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 994,440 shares of company stock worth $70,766,834 in the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $76.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.59. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,283.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

