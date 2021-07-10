Toroso Investments LLC Buys 3,524 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 306.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $677,293,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 410.0% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $313,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,956 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 38.7% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,333,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $567,339,000 after purchasing an additional 651,510 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 454.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 703,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,078,000 after buying an additional 576,800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $917,753,000 after purchasing an additional 532,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $249.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $284.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.70. The stock has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.