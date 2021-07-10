Toroso Investments LLC Buys 1,391 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FISV. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 453,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,689,000 after acquiring an additional 113,622 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in Fiserv by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.95.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,025,000 shares of company stock worth $2,710,138,000 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $108.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a PE ratio of 85.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.98.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

