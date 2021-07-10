Toroso Investments LLC Buys 1,081 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $2,387,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of 3M by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,889,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,157,000 after acquiring an additional 128,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.64.

NYSE MMM opened at $201.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52 week low of $148.80 and a 52 week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

