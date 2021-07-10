Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 63.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $20,103,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 566.7% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,858.37.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,554.97 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $941.44 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,432.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,015.87 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

