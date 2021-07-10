Tornado Price Hits $41.36 (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Tornado coin can now be bought for $41.36 or 0.00123719 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado has a market capitalization of $248,152.45 and approximately $48,125.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tornado has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tornado alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00045570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00116000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00161789 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33,424.53 or 0.99984705 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $317.24 or 0.00948993 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.