Torex Gold Resources’ (TXG) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$23.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TXG. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Torex Gold Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.32.

Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$13.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.63. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of C$13.75 and a 1-year high of C$25.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$292.79 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 2,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$35,375.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$357,820.89. Also, Senior Officer Mary Delores Batoff sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$42,230.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$204,227.96.

Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

