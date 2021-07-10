Torex Gold Resources’ (TXG) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$23.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TXG. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Torex Gold Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.32.
Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$13.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.63. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of C$13.75 and a 1-year high of C$25.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
In other news, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 2,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$35,375.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$357,820.89. Also, Senior Officer Mary Delores Batoff sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$42,230.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$204,227.96.
About Torex Gold Resources
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.