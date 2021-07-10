TopBidder One Day Trading Volume Tops $18,057.00 (BID)

TopBidder (CURRENCY:BID) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 10th. One TopBidder coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TopBidder has a market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $18,057.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TopBidder has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TopBidder alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00053685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017640 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.98 or 0.00882290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00044265 BTC.

TopBidder Coin Profile

TopBidder (CRYPTO:BID) is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,373,196 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

Buying and Selling TopBidder

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TopBidder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TopBidder should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TopBidder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TopBidder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TopBidder and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.