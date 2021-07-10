TitanSwap (TITAN) Price Tops $8.41 on Major Exchanges

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. In the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded up 41.5% against the dollar. One TitanSwap coin can now be purchased for about $8.41 or 0.00024996 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $448.87 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00054203 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017636 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.59 or 0.00882020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00044360 BTC.

TitanSwap (TITAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

