Time New Bank (TNB) Price Hits $0.0027

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Time New Bank has a market cap of $10.80 million and approximately $452,907.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One Time New Bank coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00054402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.61 or 0.00890512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005214 BTC.

About Time New Bank

Time New Bank (CRYPTO:TNB) is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 4,074,427,418 coins. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

