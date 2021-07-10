TigerCash (TCH) Price Up 6.5% This Week

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TigerCash has a total market cap of $767,670.96 and approximately $6.63 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TigerCash has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 85.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $312.66 or 0.00924873 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

