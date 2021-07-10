thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €16.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) received a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 78.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.60 ($11.29) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.80 ($18.59) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. thyssenkrupp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.99 ($15.28).

TKA stock opened at €8.95 ($10.53) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €9.56. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a twelve month high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

