Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,679 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.42% of Elastic worth $41,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Elastic by 252.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,475 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,893,000 after buying an additional 792,117 shares in the last quarter. Marcho Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 120.4% in the first quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 1,118,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,389,000 after buying an additional 611,001 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at $88,064,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 16.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,305,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,333,000 after buying an additional 326,612 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $150.34 on Friday. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $80.18 and a fifty-two week high of $176.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.58 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.27.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ESTC. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Elastic from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $798,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,007.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $1,714,921.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,034,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,675. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

