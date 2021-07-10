Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 36,945 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 913,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,945 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in National Instruments were worth $39,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NATI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 707.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,764,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,967 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $57,250,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,270,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,413,000 after purchasing an additional 661,246 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,409,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,438,000 after purchasing an additional 460,724 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,172,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,473,000 after purchasing an additional 453,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.83.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $42.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 388.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.10. National Instruments Co. has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $335.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.61 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.00%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

