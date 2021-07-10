Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 37.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101,018 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in IDEX were worth $35,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 728.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,073,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,026,000 after buying an additional 1,823,137 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $143,190,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 4,634.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 209,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,943,000 after purchasing an additional 205,500 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of IDEX by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 818,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,005,000 after purchasing an additional 186,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,181,000 after purchasing an additional 180,903 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,604. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.88.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $224.27 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $155.82 and a one year high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.09.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 41.62%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

