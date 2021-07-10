Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $34.09 Million Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26,088 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.32% of Five Below worth $34,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Five Below by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $1,113,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Five Below by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Five Below by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.81.

FIVE stock opened at $194.19 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.61 and a 12 month high of $205.28. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.77.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

